Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard entered his rookie season with a ton of hype around him. We all saw this coming given how hyped he was heading into the 2023 NHL Draft. However, perhaps the level of hype and coverage for the 18-year-old has reached a level we didn't expect.

Bedard seems to have an in-game interview every time rinkside reporters get the chance. Every move he makes is covered by hockey media. It seems every time he plays in a new arena for the first time is some marquee event. It's a lot to take in, and veteran teammate Taylor Hall has taken notice.

“I think he's handling it really well,” Hall told the media, via TSN, on Monday when asked how Bedard is handling the media coverage. “I mean, he does way too many in-game interviews and stuff. They need to find a way to just let him play.”

That said, Hall says his 18-year-old teammate understands his role as “a major ambassador for the game of hockey.” And the former Hart Trophy winner is impressed with how Bedard is handling the pressure. “But I think that it can be a little much for him at times. He doesn't say that but it feels like it is,” the Blackhawks veteran said, via TSN.

Hall can certainly relate to Bedard's situation, to some extent. He entered the league as a first-overall pick in his own right. The Edmonton Oilers drafted Hall in 2010 with the hope that he'd be the team's big savior. While the hype levels didn't exactly match this, there was still a considerable buzz around Hall for a long time.

Hall, Bedard, and the Blackhawks hit the ice Monday night to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Chicago ended up skating away with a 4-1 win. Chicago's next game comes on Thursday when they face the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.