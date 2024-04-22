Square Enix recently released the demo for SaGa Emerald Beyond ahead of its release date later this month and contains an interesting feature that switches up the story.
Square Enix released the demo for SaGa Emerald Beyond on three of its platforms, namely PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The demo allows players to experience the game’s story ahead of time, providing them with several hours of gameplay.
These hours of gameplay won’t be wasted as well, as players can carry over their progress to the full game once it comes out. With the game’s release date approaching, now would be the perfect time to dive into the game’s demo.
What’s interesting is that the demo has an interesting feature. Depending on which platform the player uses to play the SaGa Emerald Beyond demo, they will experience a different story. This is because the demo’s main character changes depending on the platform.
For those who will play the demo on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, they will experience the story through the eyes of Tsunanori Mido.
A man who can manipulate kugutsu, or animated puppets, protecting the barrier around his home, Miyako City. When the city is plagued by all kinds of supernatural phenomena, Tsunanori embarks on a journey to other worlds to find four elemental spirits in order to restore order to the spiritual realm.
Tsunanori Mido’s gameplay revolves around the use of Kugutsu puppets, as well as swords and guns.
Nintendo Switch players, on the other hand, will experience the game’s story through The Witch, Ameya Aisling.
A witch-in-training who visits Miyako City and lives in secret as a schoolgirl as a part of her graduation exam. After Ameya is attacked by an unknown person, she loses practically all of her magical power and must find a way to regain what was lost and pass her final exam.
As a witch, Ameya Aisling primarily uses magic in her gameplay.
Finally, those who are going to play the demo on PC via Steam will play as The Songstress Mech, Diva No. 5
A songstress mech designed to sing and dance from the world of Avalon. After singing a forbidden song, however, Diva’s memory and singing functionality are sealed away, causing her to lose her livelihood and music itself. In her despair, Diva discards her “human” body and, going with the flow, accepts an invitation from a secret society, leaving Avalon behind.
Diva No. 5’s gameplay revolves around the various mechs that she can control.
Isn’t The SaGa Emerald Beyond Demo Unfair?
Players might find themselves thinking that this kind of demo is unfair. After all, the character they play depends on the platform they play on. Isn’t that unfair for players who want to play as one character, but cannot thanks to the difference in platform? The answer is “not really.”
Although the demo characters are locked based on the platform, that’s not the case once the game fully comes out. In the full game, players have access to all six of the protagonists and can progress with all of them. The only advantage that this demo has is that it will already let the player progress in one character’s storyline.
That’s all the information we have about the game’s interesting demo. SaGa Emerald Beyond’s release date is on April 25, 2024. Players will have a few days to play the demo on their platform. Afterward, they can dive right in to the full game once it comes out.
