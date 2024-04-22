Forge your own tale! Here are the details for SaGa Emerald Beyond, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.
SaGa Emerald Beyond Release Date: April 25, 2024
SaGa Emerald Beyond – Diva Trailer
SaGa Emerald Beyond has a release date of April 25, 2024. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC via Steam. Preorders for the game are currently available, with players who preorder it getting the following items:
- Spirit Stone x15
- Ironstone x3
- Magic Stone x1
The preorder bonus is available for those who purchase the game before 11:59 PM on April 24, 2024.
Additionally, players can also play the game’s demo, albeit with an interesting feature. That is, the player will experience a different story based on where they play the demo.
Those who play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will play as Tsunanori Mido, those who play on the Switch will play as Ameya Aisling, and those who play on PC will experience Diva No. 5’s story.
SaGa Emerald Beyond Gameplay
Much like its predecessors, this game is a turn-based science fantasy role-playing game. Players take turns with the enemy AI, choosing their attacks and taking attacks until one or the other is defeated. The game brings back the Timeline Battles that the franchise is renowned for, refining it to allow players to carry out United Attacks by manipulating the turn order. It also brings back the Glimmer system, which allows characters to spontaneously acquire abilities. It also has the Formations feature, which allows the player to adjust ally placement, adding a tactical layer to the gameplay.
When playing the game, players can choose from a total of six protagonists (two of them are paired up), with each protagonist having their own strengths, weaknesses, and storylines. That means that, depending on which protagonist you choose, you will experience the game a little differently. This encourages the player to have multiple playthroughs of the game so that they can experience everything that the game has to offer. However, this isn’t the only feature that will make the player play this game multiple times.
SaGa Emerald Beyond also features a branching storyline, which the developers claim is the “greatest number of branching plots of any game in the SaGa series.” Whenever the player visits a new world, the story will evolve, which unlocks new possibilities in the ending. Not only that but the choices and actions that the player makes throughout the game will affect the story. With multiple potential endings awaiting each protagonist, players will definitely be coming back to this game again and again.
SaGa Emerald Beyond Story
SaGa Emerald Beyond – Ameya Aisling Character Trailer
The game is set in a realm with 17 unique worlds, each with its own cultures and landscapes. Some worlds, for example, are very developed, with numerous skyscrapers, while others are covered in plant live. Others are ruled by witches, and yet others are ruled by vampires. All of these worlds are supposedly isolated from each other. However, an interdimensional space called the Beyond connects all of these worlds, which allows travel between each world.
As mentioned above, the player does not play as any one character, but instead six. There’s Tsunanori Mido, a man gifted with magic who was tasked with restoring balance between worlds. There’s also Ameya Aisling, a witch-in-training who is trying to regain the magic that was taken away from her. Siugnus is another playable character and is a vampire king who is trying to reclaim his throne. Diva No. 5, a robot songstress, is another character who lost her voice and original body. Finally, there’s Bonnie Blair and Formina Franklyn, two rookie police officers tasked with investigating an assassination attempt.
Although these characters lead different lives and have different reasons for traveling, their story will intertwine, and will decide the fate of their world.
