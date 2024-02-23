Discover Cristiano Ronaldo‘s unique skill that sets him apart, as revealed by former Portugal and Barcelona star Deco. Now serving as the sporting director at Camp Nou, Deco reflects on the exceptional skill set that left him awestruck during his 57 international appearances alongside CR7, reported by GOAL.
The duo, who debuted for the Selecao in 2003, experienced only 10 defeats in their combined playing time, laying the foundation for Ronaldo's journey to becoming a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and a football legend. Deco reminisces about Ronaldo's early days, where his potential shone brightly, both in training sessions and on match days.
What makes Ronaldo extraordinary? Deco points to a distinctive trait that set him apart from everyone else. In an interview with FourFourTwo, Deco explains, “Simply being around someone who was obviously different, on and off the pitch. I was struck by his ability, his speed, and the way he played. His game had a lot of intensity. He tired out the opposition – he didn’t let the opposing full-back breathe. That was something I hadn’t seen in any player up to that point. He always had great technical ability, too. It was amazing to watch him.”
Ronaldo's journey began as a nimble winger, gracefully maneuvering around opposition full-backs with his quick feet. Over time, he evolved into a formidable frontman, amassing countless goalscoring records and earning admiration worldwide. At 39 years old, Ronaldo continues to dominate the pitch, showcasing his prowess with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr and gearing up for Euro 2024 with the Portuguese national team. The evergreen icon shows no signs of slowing down, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more magic from the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.