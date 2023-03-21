The Weeknd has officially been declared the most popular artist in the world by Guinness World Records. The announcement comes after an analysis of Spotify data, including the number of monthly listeners on the platform. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is the first and only artist in Spotify’s history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. As of the end of February, he had 111.4 million monthly listeners, which is nearly 30 million more than second-placed Miley Cyrus.

The Weeknd’s surging streaming figures are in part due to the success of his Die For You remix featuring Ariana Grande, which went viral on TikTok, Guinness World Records reports. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the seventh number-one hit for both The Weeknd and Grande. The original “Die For You” was released in 2016 as part of The Weeknd’s “Starboy” album, which has now spawned three albums with multiple number-one singles. Only Michael Jackson has achieved this feat as a solo male musician.

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, from his album After Hours, remains the most-streamed track on Spotify, with over 3.4 billion streams as of February 2023. The song overtook Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” which had held the top spot since September 2017.

The Weeknd’s popularity is not only limited to Spotify. He has also won three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, and nine Billboard Music Awards. He has also collaborated with artists such as Daft Punk and Kendrick Lamar, and his music has been featured in popular movies such as Fifty Shades of Grey and Black Panther.

In conclusion, The Weeknd’s success is a testament to his talent and hard work. He has become the most popular artist in the world, breaking records and achieving feats that only a handful of artists have accomplished. With his unique sound and constant evolution, it’s no wonder that The Weeknd has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.