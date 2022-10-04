The Witcher Trilogy – New Witcher Trilogy announced by CDPR

Three new Witcher projects: Sirius, Polaris, and Canis Majoris, have been announced, which include a new Witcher Trilogy of games.

Today is a day of celebration for The Witcher fans as CD Projekt Red announced during an investor’s presentation that a whole slew of new games from The Witcher universe is coming in the future. However, do note that CDPR’s presentation was called “Long-term Product Outlook” for a reason, so don’t expect any of these games to come out soon.

The Witcher franchise has been CDPR’s greatest work so far, and it’s no wonder why the Polish development studio won’t shy away from creating more stories from The Witcher universe even with Geralt of Rivia’s retirement in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The Witcher featured heavily in CDPR’s presentation, and the company revealed that there are multiple major The Witcher projects in the pipeline.

The games don’t have any actual titles yet, but are instead referred to by their development codenames:

The Witcher Polaris – The codename for the next installment in The Witcher series which is currently in pre-production. It’s the beginning of a new The Witcher Trilogy and will be followed by two more games.

The Witcher Canis Majoris – Another full-fledged Witcher game separate from the new Witcher Trilogy. The game will be developed by an unnamed external studio headed by experienced developers who have worked on past Witcher games.

The Witcher Sirius – Developed by Molasses Flood, a CD Projekt Studio, with support directly from the main team at CDPR. The game will aim to appeal to a wider audience, offering multiplayer gameplay on top of a single-player experience including a campaign with quests and story. It’s worth noting, although not entirely indicative, that Molasses Flood’s previous work includes Drake Hollow, an open-world survival sandbox RPG.

Given CDPR’s long-term schedule, we could expect a new Witcher game to come out every about three years. Regardless, CDPR vows that they will not sacrifice their artistic vision just to meet deadlines. CDPR also renewed their commitment to make their production schedule more manageable and for its work environment to be less toxic. It’ll be interesting to see how CDPR will balance their commitment for a better work environment and meeting their production deadlines.

In other news, CDPR also announced a new Cyberpunk 2077 sequel which will be coming out after or alongside the latter releases of The Witcher Trilogy, along with a new IP that is entirely their own. It’s notable that CD Projekt Red has so far produced Triple A games in universes that were founded by other creatives, which they successfully built upon. This new IP will be the first time that CDPR will be creating their own world, but CDPR also clarified that this new IP will no necessarily immediately come out with its own game.