The truth is out there... also, it's coming back.

The truth is out there… and will be rebooted on Disney+ and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Bloomberg reported. The '90s TV staple The X-Files is part of the list of shows that streaming platforms will either reboot or turn into franchises.

Series creator Chris Carter announced in March about the “remount” plan. There were no details regarding characters or storylines. Carter did say that the reboot will feature a more diverse cast.

“I just spoke to a young man…Ryan Coogler…who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast,” Carter said on the On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko podcast.

“So he’s got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory,” he added.

The X-Files 101

Until Bloomberg's report, there have been no details since then. According to CBR, an animated spinoff The X-Files: Alburquerque was reported to have been in the works. The story would follow FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) as they investigate more out-there cases.

The X-Files ran from 1993 to 2002 on FOX. A six-episode 10th season was aired in 2016. Due to the success of this, the show returned for a 10-episode 11th season in 2018. There have been two feature films, the 1998 The X-Files and The X-Files: I Want To Believe.

The story followed Mulder and Scully investigating unsolved cases which involve paranormal events. Mulder is a criminal profiler, a conspiracy theorist and a believer in the supernatural. In contrast, Scully is a medical doctor who is naturally skeptical of almost everything Mulder believes in. The FBI assigned her to partner with Mulder so she could scientifically analyze his cases.

In the first part of the series, both Mulder and Scully become pawns in a massive conflict and end up only trusting each other and a few specific people. Later, they discover that the government was indeed keeping a pretty big secret: aliens are real.

A third of the series followed a complicated X-Files-specific mythology based on a planned alien invasion. The other two-thirds focused on a “monster of the week” that the duo needed to investigate then defeat.

The X-Files was one of the biggest shows on TV in the '90s. The show received positive reviews and was largely considered a cult series. Nowadays, it has become a pop culture touchstone for people who mistrust governments and institutions as well as conspiracy theorists and spiritualists.

The series and its leads earned several awards and nominations, including an Emmy for Anderson for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1997. The X-Files also had two spinoff shows Millennium (1996-1999) and The Lone Gunmen (2001).

The X-Files is available to stream on Hulu and Amazon's Freevee.