The X-Files, created by Chris Carter, was an iconic sci-fi drama that originally ran from 1993 to 2002 and has been a mainstay in pop culture since then. Now, over two decades after the series ended and nearly three decades after it premiered, it looks like we could be seeing another resurgence in the franchise under one of Hollywood’s best directors, Ryan Coogler.

Speaking on CBC’s podcast On The Coast, Carter told host Gloria Macarenko, “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the series has been revived. In 2008, there was a feature film co-written and directed by Carter called The X-Files: I Want to Believe, and then two more seasons ran from 2016-2018 that consisted of 16 total episodes.

It sounds promising that a reboot of the series would not only be placed in the hands of an immensely talented director like Coogler but will also be more diverse than what has come before. The sheer number of revivals, spin-offs, and legacy one-off specials only continues to grow — it only feels inevitable that Lost and The Office will be rebooted — but doing something different or improving upon the past justifies the existence of these revivals when something original can be made.

Coogler made his feature-length debut in 2013 with Fruitvale Station, a stellar film that kicked off his collaborative relationship with Michael B. Jordan. He’s no stranger to franchises and co-wrote and directed the first Creed film and both Black Panther films.

Some fans are excited about the potential of Coogler helming the remount, like @IsntDaveOne on Twitter:

On the other hand, others have been critical. @TeflonGeek pointed out that the series “simply doesn’t work without the OG Mulder and Scully.”

This is…NOT the way. Make an entirely new show, the X-Files simply doesn't work without the OG Mulder and Scully. — Javier E. David (@TeflonGeek) March 28, 2023

@Thor_Odinson shared similar sentiments to @TeflonGeek:

The X-Files worked because of Mulder, Scully, and their chemistry, not because it was “The X-Files.” Need any more proof of that? As soon as it became the Doggett and Reyes show it was cancelled, because nobody gave a shit about “The X-Files.” They cared about Mulder and Scully. — Thor Odinson (@Thor_Odinson) March 29, 2023

It remains to be seen whether Coogler’s X-Files remount will come to pass, but the comments from Carter have sparked a divisive reaction.