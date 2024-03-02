Another elite prospect has bitten the dust for testing and drills at the NFL combine. Former Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers has elected against partaking in athletic testing or on-field drills in Indianapolis, joining the likes of presumptive No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and consensus top wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
“Georgia TE Brock Bowers will not be working out at the Combine, it was just announced here at Lucas Oil,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted on Friday.
One of the most productive and decorated tight ends to ever enter the draft, Bowers is broadly regarded as one of the most talented players in the 2024 class. He finished his three-year career at Georgia with 175 catches for 2,538 yards and 19 touchdowns, garnering All-American honors as a freshman, sophomore and junior while earning the John Mackey award—given annually to the best tight end in college football—during each of his last two seasons in Athens.
Bowers was officially measured at the Combine before opting out of other activities, coming in at 6'3, 243 pound with nine-and-three-quarter inch hands and 32-and-three-quarter inch arms—positively answering questions about his size for the position. While those numbers will no doubt help Bowers on April 25th, the more telling indicator of his draft stock will come at the Bulldogs' Pro Day on March 13th, when he's expected to workout.
The lack of teams willing to spend a high first-round pick on a tight end, for better or worse, could cause Bowers to slide come draft night. Lighting up athletic testing and drills at Georgia in a couple weeks could go a long way toward ensuring Bowers' ultimate draft positions matches his rare blend of talent and production.