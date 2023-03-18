Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has shown over his managerial career that he is not afraid to provide straightforward opinions on football-related matters, and he once again did just that on Saturday.

Tottenham came away with a 3-3 draw result against Southampton on Premier League matchday 28. Spurs built a 3-1 lead in the fixture thanks to goals from Pedro Perro, Harry Kane, and Ivan Perisic. Southampton managed to draw level following a second half goal from Theo Walcott and a late penalty score from James Ward-Prowse.

Tottenham finished the month of March with a mere one win, as it crashed out in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup competitions. With the growing tension within the club as of late, Conte unleashed his frustrations during a post-game interview with BBC Sport, where he lashed out at his players for their failure to finish matches time and time again.

“We are not a team,” Conte said. “We are a team that everyone is thinking of himself. When you are in this way that can happen, you lose against Sheffield United and drop the FA Cup, and with AC Milan and to finish that run you’re winning 3-1 and the last 15 you are able to give them the possibility to come back. I don’t see the sense of responsibility of the players.

“Now it’s difficult—we are working hard with this group to move in the right direction. We are going behind, I see a lot of negative situations and a lot of selfish situations and players that I don’t like. I know the way to beat teams, in the past I beat a lot of teams, winning teams. … Honestly, it’s time I have to take responsibility for me, the staff, the club but also the players.”

Conte’s future at Tottenham is currently up in the air. He signed off on an 18-month deal in Nov. 2021, and he will be out of a contract after the season. He did recently note that he does not “think” that the club’s board is considering sacking him.

Amid his uncertain future with Spurs, Conte appeared to take a shot at Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy during his postgame press conference.

“They’re used to it here,” Conte said. “Don’t play for something important. They don’t want to play under pressure. They don’t want to play under stress.

“Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something. Why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench.”

Tottenham still has much to play for over the remainder of the campaign, especially as it currently holds the No. 4 spot in the Premier League standings. Conte’s squad will return to action on April. 3 with a Premier League away fixture against Everton.