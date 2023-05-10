Thierry Henry, the renowned former footballer and coach, has heaped praise on Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, hailing him as having the best footballing brain he’s ever witnessed, reported by Mirror. The Belgian international showcased his exceptional skills on Tuesday night, as he scored a remarkable goal to help secure a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semifinals draw.

De Bruyne’s goal played a crucial role in putting Manchester City just one victory away from their second-ever appearance in the Champions League final, as they continue their quest for European glory. At 31 years old, De Bruyne has firmly established himself as one of the Premier League’s top players, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by Henry.

Henry, who has played alongside footballing legends such as Lionel Messi and Patrick Vieira, worked with De Bruyne during his stints as Belgium’s assistant manager from 2016 to 2018 and in 2021 to 2022. Speaking during an interview on CBS Sports, Henry expressed his admiration for De Bruyne’s unique abilities.

The Arsenal legend stated, “I still think he’s the most important player in this team. I’ve come across a lot of players, played with a lot of players, saw a lot of players, played against some of the greatest. I think Kevin, his brain is the best I’ve ever seen, the way he sees the game.”

Henry went on to praise De Bruyne’s exceptional vision and decision-making on the pitch, describing how the midfielder’s ability to anticipate and analyze the game sets him apart from other players. The former striker marveled at De Bruyne’s footballing intelligence, highlighting how he sometimes seems to be in a world of his own due to his exceptional skills and reading of the game.

As De Bruyne continues to showcase his brilliance on the field, his performances are solidifying his status as one of the modern greats of the game. His remarkable footballing brain, as recognized by Henry, has undoubtedly contributed to his success, and makes him a key figure in Manchester City’s pursuit of silverware.