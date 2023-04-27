Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Manchester City can smell another Premier League title after a massive 4-1 win over first-place Arsenal on Wednesday, who now sit just two points above them. Plus, City has two games in hand and can go to the top of the table with a victory at the weekend. After securing a critical three points, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne sent a strong message to his side, insisting they keep their foot on the gas pedal.

Via The Mirror UK:

“We know it’s do or die every game,” said De Bruyne. “It’s going to be the same on Sunday, we have to win. We can’t win this one and then go to Fulham and not win.

“We’ve come close [to the Treble] in other years. We won all the trophies in England one year [2019], but we lost against Tottenham in the last minute in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, so things happen.

“It’s so hard to think about it anyway, as the schedule is so tough. We don’t even have the time to think about what can happen in two weeks, because in three days we play again and we need to be 100 per cent ready.

In some ways it’s good to have such a tight schedule, so you don’t have the opportunity to think about it. It’s fun and hard, but this is the way we like it.”

Kevin De Bruyne knows the importance of winning every game moving forward not just in England, but elsewhere. The treble is very much alive for the Cityzens, with a Manchester Derby in the FA Cup Final on the schedule, while a meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals is also quickly approaching.

City proved Wednesday they’re a much stronger team than Arsenal, despite what the standings have said for most of the campaign. While Pep Guardiola’s men have won the EPL title many times before, it’s still a huge deal and at this rate, another one is very much in sight.

De Bruyne played a key part in the mid-week win, netting a brace for the Sky Blues. They now travel to Fulham on Sunday looking to extend their 17-game unbeaten run.