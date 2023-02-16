The USMNT finds itself in a bit of a conundrum at the moment when it comes to its manager. Gregg Berhalter’s future looks to be uncertain after Gio Reyna’s mother reported an incident from the 90s where Berhalter assaulted his wife. That’s resulted in Anthony Hudson taking over as the interim boss, but there is one particular someone who wants a shot at leading the Americans in the near future. Thierry Henry, the Arsenal legend who most recently served as an assistant for Belgium under Robert Martinez, openly expressed interest in taking over the US team on Wednesday.

“What I can say is that obviously Roberto Martinez went to coach Portugal and I’m not going with him,” Henry said. “So, obviously being No. 2 is no longer something I would like to do. Massive respect of the boss. He gave me an opportunity when no one did — but I would like to have a crack again.”

Thierry Henry appears to be interested in the #USMNT head coach position. He goes around in circles a little in the @CBSSportsGolazo clip, but he would be an ideal candidate to consider 🇺🇲pic.twitter.com/fFrrKFiF21 — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) February 16, 2023

Henry previously managed Monaco and CF Montreal. He knows the MLS well, having also played in the league at the latter stages of his own career. The USMNT would be lucky to have him.

The US Soccer Federation has yet to name a full-time replacement for Berhalter, who is unlikely to return. Henry’s experience at the highest levels and familiarity with a lot of these players would undoubtedly be a positive for this young squad, which showed promise at the World Cup in Qatar.

Henry also said he’d like to see the MLS stop their league in preparation for the next World Cup on North American soil, referencing the 2022 edition in South Korea where they stopped their domestic competitions in order to do so. The Koreans even made a dream run to the semifinals.

Jamie Carragher, who was a part of the Champions League panel where Henry made his case, even told the USMNT to make it happen and hire Henry already:

“U.S. Soccer, come on. You know what you’ve got to do. Appoint the man. All you’ve got to do is stop the MLS for a couple of months, and he’s in.

“He’s a World Cup winner, European winner, he knows the league. The players respect him. Get him in.”

The USMNT must consider Thierry Henry as their next gaffer.