It has now been over three months since the Michigan football team raised the national championship trophy back in January at NRG Stadium in Houston. It was a season to remember in college football as it was the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff, and it was also the last year of the Pac-12. There are going to be a lot of changes next season, and there have also been a lot of changes in this offseason already in terms of coaching moves and the transfer portal. Now, spring football is well underway, and there is sure to be more transfer portal chaos in the second window.
In today's college football world, the transfer portal is one of the most important aspects of the game. Before NIL and the transfer portal began to dominate the college football landscape, everything was very different. Players weren't transferring to other schools because they thought they could get more NIL money elsewhere, and it was also much more difficult to transfer and often required the player to sit out for a season. A lot of players have good reason to transfer and shouldn't be punished for it, but with the new rules, some players jump ship when things don't go their way, and that's the big issue that people have with it.
People have issues with NIL and the transfer portal, but they have also brought positives to the game. It is good for players that actually have a good reason to transfer to be able to do so easily and not have to miss an entire season. Also, these players that are bringing in millions of dollars of revenue to their schools are getting paid for it. College football fans are thrilled too because NIL helped bring back the NCAA football video game. There are definitely positives, but there are still some things to work out to make this new era of college sports better.
Like it or not, NIL and the transfer portal are huge parts of college football now. With spring football winding down, the transfer portal is once again going to be a huge talking point. When the season ended, there was a lot of news regarding the portal, and the college football world is ready to do it all again for the second wave.
Notre Dame football is looking to get over the hump
One team that should be utilizing the transfer in this spring window is the Notre Dame football team. This will be year three of the Marcus Freeman era in South Bend, and the Fighting Irish are looking to take the next step this season. Years one and two could've been a lot of worse, but they also could've been a lot better. After the way the 2022 season started, it felt like a win to finish the year at 9-4. A home loss to Marshall early in the year was disastrous, but the Fighting Irish bounced back.
Last season was a bit of the opposite. After the great start to the season, Notre Dame football's 10-3 finish was a bit disappointing. The Fighting Irish got out to a great start and were a play away from beating Ohio State at home early in the year. They couldn't get it done, and the loss definitely took the wind out of their sail a bit.
Now, the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams, and the expectation for Notre Dame football is that they make it there. Because of the way that the playoff is lined up with conference champions, the Fighting Irish are unable to get a bye in the CFP, but at this point, their only focus is finding a way to get in.
If Notre Dame wants to maximize their odds of making it to the CFP, they should be looking to the transfer portal this spring to strengthen their roster before the season. Here are a few players that they might want to take a look at.
Jason Zandamela, OL, USC
One transfer portal player that is worth a look from just about every team in the country is Jason Zandamela from USC. He is an offensive lineman from the 2024 recruiting class, and he was a top-50 prospect. He will be coming in via the transfer portal, but he is essentially coming in as a true freshman. Sometimes transfers that aren't athletic, speedy weapons don't get as much attention, but it can't be stressed enough how important the offensive line is. The O-line builds the foundation for the offense, and it doesn't matter what kind of what weapons you have if the offensive line is weak. Zandamela is going to make a team very happy, and it could be Notre Dame football.
Damien Martinez, RB, Oregon State
Damien Martinez is an intriguing player that should be getting a lot of looks. He is the best running back available in the transfer portal. Notre Dame should be deep at the RB position, but Martinez is worth a look because of how talented he was last year without getting a ton of attention. He ran for over 1,100 yards, but he wasn't talked about as much as other top running backs in college football. Martinez seems poised for a big season, and he could make for a special RB room in South Bend.
Jacoby Matthews, S, Texas A&M
Jacoby Matthews is in the transfer portal and is leaving Texas A&M, and should give his next school a good boost in the secondary. He is one of the top players in the portal right now and he is ready to come into any program in the country and make a difference. The secondary is another crucial part of the game, and if Notre Dame is going to take that next step, they need to make sure that they are rock solid in the most crucial aspects of the game.
The Fighting Irish have a big season coming up, and there is certainly some pressure on head coach Marcus Freeman in year three. With the playoff expanded, there isn't an excuse for Notre Dame to not end up in the College Football Playoff.