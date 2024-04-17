It has now been over three months since the Michigan football team raised the national championship trophy back in January at NRG Stadium in Houston. It was a season to remember in college football as it was the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff, and it was also the last year of the Pac-12. There are going to be a lot of changes next season, and there have also been a lot of changes in this offseason already in terms of coaching moves and the transfer portal. Now, spring football is well underway, and there is sure to be more transfer portal chaos in the second window.
In today's college football world, the transfer portal is one of the most important aspects of the game. Before NIL and the transfer portal began to dominate the college football landscape, everything was very different. Players weren't transferring to other schools because they thought they could get more NIL money elsewhere, and it was also much more difficult to transfer and often required the player to sit out for a season. A lot of players have good reason to transfer and shouldn't be punished for it, but with the new rules, some players jump ship when things don't go their way, and that's the big issue that people have with it.
People have issues with NIL and the transfer portal, but they have also brought positives to the game. It is good for players that actually have a good reason to transfer to be able to do so easily and not have to miss an entire season. Also, these players that are bringing in millions of dollars of revenue to their schools are getting paid for it. College football fans are thrilled too because NIL helped bring back the NCAA football video game. There are definitely positives, but there are still some things to work out to make this new era of college sports better.
Like it or not, NIL and the transfer portal are huge parts of college football now. With spring football winding down, the transfer portal is once again going to be a huge talking point. When the season ended, there was a lot of news regarding the portal, and the college football world is ready to do it all again for the second wave.
USC football needs to have a bounce back season in 2024
One team that needs to utilize the transfer portal this spring is the USC football team. Head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are coming off of a very disappointing season that resulted in a 7-5 finish. USC was very close to winning the Pac-12 and getting into the College Football Playoff in 2022, but they came up short in the Pac-12 title game. They returned most of their talent from that team, including Heisman winner Caleb Williams, but they took a major step back last year.
When Lincoln Riley took the head coaching job with USC football, it looked like the Trojans were poised for success. However, after last year, some USC fans are beginning to question Riley. The team was loaded with talent coming into the season and expectations were through the roof. The season just didn't pan out, however, and now they are losing Williams to the NFL.
This upcoming 2024 season is a huge one for Lincoln Riley and USC. Another disappointing season like last year could put Riley's job in jeopardy, and things will be much tougher on them this season as they are making the move to the Big Ten. The new-look conference is going to be loaded, and the Trojans have to be ready.
USC can get ready by snagging some more transfer portal players. The main issue for the Trojans last season was on defense. They already brought in a new defensive coordinator, and that should help, but they also need to bring some experienced guys in the transfer portal. Here are a few players that the Trojans should look at.
Jimmy Wyrick, S, Stanford
Jimmy Wyrick just entered his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday, and he could be a good fit this USC football team. Wyrick has played three seasons with the Cardinal and he showed a lot of potential during his freshman season as he had 22 tackles and one interception. His numbers have dropped off since, but the potential is still there, and the move would make sense if Wyrick doesn't want to go far and wants to stay in the same conference. Well, the Cardinal are now in the ACC, but USC and Stanford have been in the same conference while Wyrick has been in college.
USC needs to improve that defense as much as they can, and Jimmy Wyrick could help them achieve that goal.
Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
Tacario Davis immediately made an impact at Arizona during his freshman season, but he took a big leap during his sophomore year and seems poised for a good junior season at a new school. He finished last season with 25 total tackles and one interception. Seeing the growth that he had from his freshman season to his sophomore season is huge, and he can take another leap if he has another good offseason.
Arizona is another team moving out of the Pac-12, and Tacario Davis is very familiar with USC. This good be a good fit and he is someone that the Trojans should consider in the transfer portal.
Nyjalik Kelly, EDGE, Miami
Nyjalik Kelly would be a great addition to the USC football defensive line. He is a great athlete and showed a lot of potential during his freshman season as he had four sacks that year. One thing that has been hard for Kelly in his college career so far, however, has been injuries. He seemed poised for a good season last year but he ended up missing most of it because of an injury. If he can stay healthy, he could be a very valuable piece for the team that he finds in the transfer portal.
There is a lot of pressure on Lincoln Riley and USC football this season, but they know what problems they need to fix. The Trojans need to build a championship defense, and they can do so in the transfer portal.