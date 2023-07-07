The Oklahoma City Thunder have been busy this off-season. They have made several moves and added several interesting players to their roster. They acquired Davis Bertans and Victor Oladipo via trades while also signing Jack White in free agency. They also picked Cason Wallace and Keyontae Johnson in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, they still have some work to do if they want to compete in the upcoming season. One area where they could use some help is on the wing, where they lack depth and experience. Fortunately, there is still one bargain-bin free agent available who could help fill that void.

29-year-old TJ Warren possesses a skill set that could make him a highly sought-after player in free agency. This is despite his injury-riddled career. Keep in mind that Warren has played a total of just 46 games over the last three seasons. In spite of that, Warren has proven himself as a proficient scorer who can create his own shot and excel at shooting three-pointers. This combination of skills makes him an enticing prospect for teams looking to bolster their roster without breaking the bank.

I mean, don't forget his career-high 53-point outburst in 2020.

TJ WARREN COMES UP CLUTCH. 53 points 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NbTkC6bpTy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 2, 2020

Fit with the Thunder

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, Warren's potential acquisition could significantly impact the team. With a young and relatively inexperienced roster, his veteran presence would bring invaluable leadership and mentorship qualities. Having played in the league for nine seasons, Warren has accumulated a wealth of experience. He can certainly share this with his teammates, guiding them through the intricacies of the NBA.

Take note also that one area where the Thunder struggled last season was scoring. Warren's offensive abilities would address this need. Throughout his career, he has maintained an average of 14.6 points per game. This demonstrates his consistency as a scorer. Moreover, his impressive three-point shooting, which stands a 35.4 percent throughout his career, would provide the Thunder with a reliable threat from beyond the arc.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Furthermore, Warren's capacity to create his own shot adds another dimension to his game and would greatly benefit the Thunder. The team occasionally lacked a reliable go-to scorer last season. They sometimes struggled to find points when they needed them the most. Warren's ability to generate offense in various ways, whether through long-range shooting or mid-range jumpers, would alleviate the pressure on the Thunder's stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Josh Giddey. By shouldering some of the scoring burden, Warren would create an environment where the team's emerging talents could develop at a more natural pace. And that's without being overwhelmed by excessive expectations.

Potential Veteran's Minimum Contract

Granted, Warren's injury history is a concern. Again, he has missed significant time in each of the last three seasons. He has just been sidelined for so long due to foot and knee injuries. However, when healthy, Warren has shown that he can be a productive player. To wit, he put up 7.5 points in just 16 minutes per game last year with the Phoenix Suns.

That said, Warren's injury history could make him a bargain in free agency. This also means the Thunder could potentially sign him to a veteran's minimum contract. This would allow them to add a proven scorer to their roster without breaking the bank. The veteran's minimum for a player with this much experience is around $2.7 million. This would be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Thunder. Once more, Warren has the potential to be a valuable contributor if he can stay healthy.

If the Thunder were to sign Warren, he would likely come off the bench and provide a scoring punch for the second unit. He could also play alongside the team's young players and help take some of the pressure off of them. Warren's ability to create his own shot would be a valuable asset for the Thunder, as they lacked a go-to scorer last season when SGA missed games.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, TJ Warren's potential signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder brings multiple benefits. His scoring prowess, three-point shooting, and shot-creation abilities would provide the team with a much-needed offensive boost. Additionally, his experience would guide the Thunder's young players as they navigate their early careers in the NBA. Overall, Warren's acquisition could prove to be a valuable move for the Thunder. That's both in terms of immediate impact and the long-term development of the team.

Adding Warren to their roster could be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Thunder. He has the potential to be a valuable contributor if he can stay healthy. In addition, his scoring ability would be a welcome addition to a team that struggled to put points on the board last season. With the additions like Warren, the Thunder could surprise some people this season and make a run at the playoffs.