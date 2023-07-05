It's all coming together for the Oklahoma City Thunder. A star guard who is one of the most exciting players to watch in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Josh Giddey is one of the most intriguing and versatile young talents in the NBA. Lugentz Dort and Jaylin Williams are both steals who pack a nice punch on the defensive end. Sam Presti has managed to do it again.

The Thunder are coming. Expect a sizable jump next season. The chemistry is already flowing at a rapid rate and the core of this team will continue to grow together. When it all perfectly melds together, OKC is going to morph into a true contender in the Western Conference. But there is still some growing up to do.

The NBA Play-In Tournament was undoubtedly an invaluable experience that will do wonders for the team's development. Playing competitive basketball when they were still supposed to be entrenched in a rebuild allows the Thunder to stay well ahead of schedule. But, as stated before, the Play-In also made it clear that the franchise is not yet ready to take the next step.

Growth and experience will help, but OKC has to bring in an extra layer of toughness. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were unstoppable inside when the Minnesota Timberwolves denied the young Thunder entry into the NBA Playoffs. Presti is a master at reinventing his team and quickly amassing a competitive product despite residing in such a small market. He is too good at his job to let a whole offseason go by without filling his biggest need in NBA free agency.

There is no time to waste. The Thunder still have work to do.

Thunder need a veteran big man

Chet Holmgren will make his official NBA debut in October after missing all of last season. His ability to space the floor and protect the rim make him a tantalizing prospect. Jaylin Williams has plenty of potential and did a fine job manning center duties during his rookie season. There are also a couple other options who figure to crack the rotation. And one cannot forget the newly acquired Davis Bertans who is making $17 million this year and likely $16 million next year (player option). He is going to get plenty of minutes. But none of those options give the Thunder an immediate strong presence inside.

Oklahoma City cannot be pushed around in a big game again. Holmgren has huge upside but might need to bulk up a bit. The transition to guarding NBA bigs is a grueling one. This team has to simply raise their level of physicality. Fans aren't asking for the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons or 1990s New York Knicks. But more ferocity is essential for a deep postseason run.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A high-impact player is not going to be found at this stage of free agency, especially in a class that wasn't so loaded to begin with. The Thunder already have their core in place. Their primary focus is rounding out a deep and balanced roster well-equipped for any potential matchup. They have multiple players who can score and guard- two boxes many organizations struggle to check. But OKC should still be searching for someone who can make a drive or post move at the basket a much more regrettable decision for opponents.

Thunder should sign Bismack Biyombo in NBA free agency

General manager Sam Presti would be wise to give veteran center Bismack Biyombo a call. Signing him could fix two issues for this team- youth and shot-blocking (ranked 22nd in league). The 30-year-old was rejuvenated this past season with the Phoenix Suns, averaging 1.4 swats in just 14.3 minutes per game. Big production in a short amount of time is exactly what this stuffed roster needs.

What a block by Bismack Biyombo 🤯 Lakers-Suns | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4hzlajePwZ — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2023

Head coach Mark Daigneault will not have many minutes to allocate to Biyombo with the other big men fighting for a role, so making the most of limited opportunities is a must. He knows the drill. The native of Congo is not expecting to be a work horse. His effort will be relentless, though. Adding a cheap rim-protector is a no-brainer.

Although Biyombo is just 6-foot-8, he plays above his size due to his imposing 7-foot-6 wingspan. His on-court awareness and defensive timing have both improved during his 12-year career. He can also share his wisdom with the younger players who Daigneault will be relying on more.

By all accounts, the Thunder have had a splendid offseason thus far. They are more defensively versatile, experienced and more talented if you count Holmgren as an addition. A physical shot-blocker is the missing piece. And as strange as it may sound, Bismack Biyombo would fit this intriguing puzzle perfectly.