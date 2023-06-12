How close are the Oklahoma City Thunder to making a run in the NBA Playoffs?

The Thunder ended their 2022-23 season with a record of 40-42, putting them at 10th in the Western Conference and in a Play-In tournament matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. Oklahoma City would claim a victory over New Orleans in the first round before falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the eighth-seed game.

“We did a great job of not getting rattled.” OKC guard Josh Giddey said after the New Orleans win, via the Associated Press. “Nothing ever phased us. It’s such a young group, but it’s such a composed team and that's how you have to be down the stretch of tight games like that.”

14 players have the opportunity to return for the Thunder in the 2023-24 season, according to Spotrac. Forward Lindy Waters III will be on a team option for next season. Guards Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are listed with non-guaranteed contracts.

Oklahoma City holds the No. 12, 37 and 50 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. They can use the No. 12 pick to continue rounding out their blossoming starting lineup with a youthful contributor, or they can trade the pick for either more experienced options or for a higher spot in the draft.

Who are two players the Thunder should avoid in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Nick Smith Jr.

The Thunder need extra size this offseason.

Oklahoma City will have three power forwards returning to the roster in 2023. Kenrich Williams, a 6-foot-6-inch forward from TCU, played in 53 games and started in 10 for the Thunder last season. Forward Aleksej Pokusevski had a decent third season for OKC, finishing with averages of 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

If the Thunder were in need of extra scoring and guard play at No. 12, players like Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. or Kentucky guard Cason Wallace could be solid fits for them at No. 12. Smith, a former five-star recruit from Jacksonville, Ark., averaged 12.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 17 games and 14 starts for the Razorbacks last season.

But the Thunder don't need extra guard depth. At least not enough to take another guard at No. 12.

OKC selected Giddey and guard Tre Mann with two of their three first-round picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. Giddey immediately showed he could be a bright young option for the future since he was selected with the sixth-overall pick in that year's draft, earning averages of 14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in 130 games played.

The NBA's consensus mock draft had Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Bilal Coulibaly, Baylor guard Keyonte George and Duke center Dereck Lively II as potential options for the Thunder at No. 12.

Lively, a 7-foot-1-inch center from Duke, finished last season with averages of 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game during his only season with the Blue Devils. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer raved about Lively before the team took on Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

“Dereck has changed our whole team,” Scheyer said, via On3 Sports. “It’s not just the last nine games. I think, really, probably halfway through the season? He hit another gear of understanding, one, how good he can be. But, also, just the impact he can make in college. Because he’s going to.

“As his career goes along? He’s going to continue to add things to his game and be such a difference maker. But his ability to protect the rim, to move his feet, to defend on the perimeter? It’s a huge skill for us. We’re very lucky to have him.”

If the Thunder feel they can take more of a risk with their first-round pick, it could take a chance with a younger option in Coulibaly. ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony placed Coulibaly at No. 22 in ESPN's 2023 NBA mock draft, but highlighted his physical tools, defensive versatility and upside.

“Coulibaly has raised many NBA eyebrows as the season has moved on with his unique combination of physical tools, defensive versatility and improving skill,” Givony wrote, via ESPN. “He has significant upside to grow into as an 18-year-old late bloomer who was almost a complete unknown 18 months ago.

“A team with a deep roster and a forward-thinking front office could very well decide to take a flier on him late at this stage of the draft, as he'd likely enter next season as a projected top-10 pick should he choose to wait another year.