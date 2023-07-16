A busy beginning of the 2023 NBA Free Agency period was highlighted by young players re-signing with their respective franchises and teams adding extra options off the bench.

The Cleveland Cavaliers addressed their need for extra shooting when they re-signed guard Caris LeVert and pulled off a sign-and-trade for Miami Heat guard Max Strus. Guards Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards re-signed to the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively. The Los Angeles Lakers added bench depth with the signings of multiple free agents, including center Jaxson Hayes, forward Cam Reddish and guard Gabe Vincent.

Though the Thunder weren't as active as their Western Conference counterparts, they still made some key moves to help add extra depth off the bench.

Oklahoma City agreed to a trade on draft night that sent forward Davis Bertans and the draft rights to guard Cason Wallace, who was selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The deal became official on July 6.

What grades should the moves made by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first few weeks of the NBA's Free Agency period receive?

Trade for Rudy Gay, Usman Garuba and TyTy Washington Jr.: B-

The Thunder traded guard Patty Mills to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for forward Rudy Gay, guard TyTy Washington, forward Usman Garuba and a second-round pick on Saturday.

Gay, a 17-year NBA veteran for five different NBA franchises, exercised his player option in late June. Washington was taken with the 29th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after a season at Kentucky that saw him average 12.5 points and 3.9 assists per game. Garuba spent the last two seasons with the Houston Rockets, where he played in 99 games and started in three.

It always helps to have extra depth off the bench. Having extra players who can work off the bench can do wonders for a team that came close to earning their first spot in the NBA playoffs since the 2019-20 season, when Oklahoma City pushed the James Harden-led Houston Rockets to seven games in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Victor Oladipo trade: B

Oklahoma City traded for Heat guard Victor Oladipo in the early days of the NBA's free agency period. They traded two second-round picks for the former No. 2 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Oladipo, who earned two All-Star selections during his time in Indiana, spent the last few seasons with Miami after they traded for him in 2021. He played in 54 games and started in seven for the Heat, earning averages of 11 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He played in two games against the Thunder last season, including in a one-point Miami win that saw him score 19 points, dish four assists and grab two steals.

Having a player with Oladipo's experience could do well for a team with young but talented options at the two. Guard Josh Giddey will be among the players under contract for Oklahoma City next season, joining a shooting guard group that features guards Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Jalen Williams.

Jack White signs with Thunder: B-

The Thunder signed White to a two-year contract earlier this month.

White played in 17 games for the Denver Nuggets after he signed with Denver on a two-way contract in 2022. He played in 3.9 minutes per game last year, averaging 1.2 points, one rebound and 0.2 assists per game. He played for just under 10 minutes during a November matchup with Oklahoma City, grabbing one rebound and blocking two shots as the Nuggets took a 131-126 victory at the Paycom Center.

The Thunder have 21 players who could be under contract for them during the 2023-24 season, according to salaries and contracts website Spotrac.

Thunder sign Vasilije Micic: B

The Thunder agreed to a three-year, $23.5 million deal with Anadolu Efes S.K. point guard Vasilije Micic.

Micić, a former Euroleague MVP and a second-round selection by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, will bring plenty of experience to the Thunder next season. He hit a comfortable 36.4% of his 3-point shots throughout his Euroleague career, including 75 of the 210 shots he attempted last season, according to the Euroleague's website. Oklahoma City hit 35.6% of their 3-point attempts last regular season, putting them at 17th in the NBA behind the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

Having a high-level international player with a wealth of international experience can help on a roster featuring plenty of younger options. The 29-year-old guard can be a solid fit in the second unit if he can work well with Giddey, Wallace and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt.