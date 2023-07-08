The Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly agreed to a trade, per Adrian Wojnarowski. The reported trade is sending Rudy Gay, TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba and a second-round pick to the Thunder for Patty Mills. Wojnarowski also reports that Atlanta will save $4.5 million as a result of the trade.

Mills is being traded at a shockingly high rate this offseason. He's already been dealt three different times, per Adrian Wojnarowski, who also hinted Mills' future is still uncertain.

“Third trade in past 10 days for Patty Mills lands him with Hawks — for now. They still have to decide on his future with team this season. His $6.8M expiring contract will continue to have value in deals,” Wojnarowski shared on Twitter.

Hawks-Thunder trade

TyTy Washington, 21, is one of the more interesting elements of the trade. He also has experience with being traded. Washington was the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, but was immediately dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves then traded him to the Houston Rockets. He was recently dealt to Atlanta before this trade. He's a talented young player with a bright future.

Oklahoma City is continuing to build a solid foundation of youth. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the charge, while Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren also have high ceilings.

Patty Mills could end up staying with the Hawks, but there are no guarantees at the moment. According to Wojnarowski, his contract will “continue to have value” in potential trades, so that's something to monitor.