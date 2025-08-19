Stillwater is no longer a college football home for defensive back Zaquan Patterson after the safety was reportedly let go by the Oklahoma State football program just before the start of the 2025 season.

Patterson's dismissal from the Cowboys was reported on Monday by Brett McMurphy of On3, though no specific reason behind Oklahoma State's decision was specified.

Patterson's exit from Oklahoma State football came just less than two weeks before the Cowboys kick off their 2025 campaign, as they are scheduled to take on the UT Martin Skyhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Oklahoma on Aug. 28.

Patterson arrived in Stillwater during the transfer portal window in April, coming over from the Miami Hurricanes.

Patterson decided to move on from his time with the Hurricanes, but sent a heartfelt message to Miami after entering the transfer portal.

“It just was not the right place, right time,” Patterson said in April, pe Matt Shodell of On3. “It has nothing to do with the program. Mario Cristobal and everyone in that facility are great people.

“I want to thank all the Canes fans as well. They’ve been a big part of my support. They made me feel at home. From the day I committed to now they all showed major love.”

The short tenure of Patterson with Oklahoma State can come across as surprising to many Cowboys supporters, especially since it seemed early on that he was going to be among the notable weapons of the program's secondary in 2025.

“He's a ball player,” Cowboys senior cornerback Cam Smith said of Patterson in July (h/t McClain Baxley of Inside The U). “Coming in, being a transfer, the coaches have really high expectations for him…Based on what I've seen, he loves football. You can definitely tell that he wants to be there.”

A three-star transfer, Patterson played in 12 games for the Hurricanes in 2024, recording 19 combined tackles, three passes defended and zero interceptions. It remains to be seen where his next landing spot will be, but there could be interest in him from other programs looking to shore up the depth of their pass defense.

As for the Cowboys, they are down to 12 safeties, as Oklahoma State football looks to recover from a brutal three-win season in 2024.