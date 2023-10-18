Although Chet Holmgren is just beginning his NBA career and Damian Lillard is a well-established star player, the 2023-24 season is undoubtedly an important one for both men and their respective franchises. The rookie got the better of the seven-time All-Star Tuesday night, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a decisive, 124-101 preseason victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Actually, that might be putting it mildly. Holmgren was all over Lillard on one specific play, which is sure to impress many fans who might still be skeptical of the slender center.

Holmgren switched onto the ultra talented point guard a few minutes into the first quarter and thoroughly blocked a step-back attempt. It perfectly demonstrated his defensive prowess and versatility, as well as his aggressive mindset.

Chet blocked Dame ❌ pic.twitter.com/cfdFNSaKCb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 18, 2023

Yes, the swat came in an exhibition matchup that everyone will probably forget all about in a couple weeks, but Thunder fans should be ecstatic watching their guy excel. He tallied 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting after scoring 16 and 21 points, respectively, in his previous two preseason games. Lillard's night did not get any easier, as he went just 2-of-11 from the field.

Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, missed all of last season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. The Thunder still managed to have a breakthrough year that saw them reach the NBA Play-In Tournament. Their most glaring need resides inside, so there is hope that the former Gonzaga star can be the missing link on a dangerous squad.

OKC's prized big man has one tune-up remaining before he makes his official NBA debut on Wednesday, Oct. 25 on the road versus the Chicago Bulls. If this fearless showing against Damian Lillard and the Bucks is any indication, Chet Holmgren could be poised to make a grand first impression.