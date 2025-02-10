Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins started the month by recording a career-high 41 points and has been playing at a high level ever since. After Wiggins scored a career-high 41 points in a 144-110 win against the Sacramento Kings, he has scored 17+ points in four of his last five, including a double-double (26 points, 11 rebounds) in the Thunder's 125-112 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

At the team shootaround in preparation for Monday night's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wiggins discussed what's led to his impressive stretch of games in February.

“It's a combination of a lot of things. We have a really good team all around, and high-IQ guys who understand spacing, who understand just a number of things,” Wiggins said. “There's a lot of opportunities to score in different facets. So, that kind of contributes to the averages as of recently. But, you know, just playing confident, having fun. Out there playing loose and free, and it's kind of helping.”

Starting in place of Lu Dort, who's expected to return for Monday's game after missing the past two games due to back spasms, Wiggins has been a constant offensive scoring threat in Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault's starting lineup.

Wiggins scored a career-high eight threes in Saturday's win against the Grizzlies, which helped extend the Thunder's winning streak to five straight games throughout February.

Aaron Wiggins joins Kevin Durant and others in Thunder history

Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins joined Kevin Durant in franchise history alongside two others by recording 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ threes in Saturday's win against the Grizzlies. Wiggins also joins Russell Westbrook and Paul George as the Thunder players with the fourth-most 25/10/5 performances. It was the second time this season he's reached that feat.

After Sunday's win, Wiggins detailed his recent play.

Just playing confident,” Wiggins said. “Guys are finding me. I'm getting good looks, and shots are falling. So, [I'm] just continuing to play within the offense, and try to make plays.”

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams co-signed Wiggins' consistent production.

“I mean, he went 8-for-13 from the three,” Williams said. “So, I told him I'm trying to find him. The threes are loud, but he's just a very good player. So, when people try to run him off the line, he can still do a plethora of other things.”

The Thunder will look to continue their lossless streak in February when they host the Pelicans on Monday.