Amid a five-game winning streak, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins joined Kevin Durant, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook with the fourth-most games in franchise history with 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ threes, per Real Sports' X, formerly Twitter. Wiggins reached the impressive feat for the second time this season, tallying 26 points, 11 rebounds, and eight threes in the Thunder's 125-112 win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

After the win, Wiggins discussed what led to his impressive stretch.

“Just playing confident,” Wiggins said. “Guys are finding me. I'm getting good looks, and shots are falling. So, [I'm] just continuing to play within the offense, and try to make plays.”

Wiggins is having an unprecedented month of his career thus far, which started with scoring a career-high 41 points on 16-of-30 shooting, including six threes in a 144-110 blowout win against the Sacramento Kings on February 1. Now, he's joined Kevin Durant in the Thunder history books.

“I mean, he went 8-for-13 from the three,” Williams said after the Thunder's win against the Grizzlies. “So, I told him I'm trying to find him. The threes are loud but he's just a very good player. So, when people try to run him off the line, he can still do a plethora of other things. So, I think that's the underlying aspect. Tonight it's him making threes, but there's just a lot of plays where he's making the extra pass or he knows when to cut.

“He just understands how to play off everybody, and then also able to create his own. He's been really big for us this season. Obviously, he's going through a really good stretch, too — which is something that just adds more depth to our team,” Williams concluded.

Thunder's Aaron Wiggins is averaging 23.0 points on 55.7%/47.2%/90.1% shoot splits from the floor, behind the three-point arc, and the free-throw line this month. He's also averaging 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.6 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.

Jalen Williams on Thunder's extra motivation in win vs. Grizzlies

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams was motivated to face the Grizzlies on Saturday. Against the team with the second-best record in the Western Conference, Williams admitted to having a playoff-like approach on the road against the Grizzlies

“We tried to treat this game as close to playoffs as possible. I feel like they obviously felt the same way. And Mark [Daigneault] is big on that, understanding each game, and what we [bring] to the game, and what the stakes are.”

The Thunder will look to stretch their five-game winning streak at home against the Pelicans on Monday.