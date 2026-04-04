Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk suffered an injury scare during a recent game. The Blue Jays were hoping for good news, but on Saturday it was reported that Kirk has a fractured thumb and will be placed on the injured list, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Kirk, 27, is a two-time All-Star catcher. He made his big league debut in 2020 and has spent his entire MLB career in Toronto with the Blue Jays. He most recently earned an All-Star appearance during the 2025 campaign.

In 2025, Kirk hit .282/348/.421 across 130 games played. He added 15 home runs, 18 doubles and 76 RBI. Kirk also played a crucial role in helping the Blue Jays reach the World Series. Although Toronto lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the '25 Fall Classic, Kirk had a strong individual year with the Blue Jays.

He has become one of the better offensive catchers in baseball. Many catchers struggle at the plate and their primary strengths are on defense. Kirk is an extremely capable offensive player, though. Toronto will certainly miss his presence behind the plate during his injury absence.

Overall, the Blue Jays now hold a 4-3 overall record and are in second place in the American League East standings, trailing only the 6-1 New York Yankees. Toronto will attempt to compete despite Kirk's injury absence. The team's next game is scheduled for 2:10 PM EST on Saturday afternoon against the White Sox in Chicago.

Updates on Alejandro Kirk's injury status will continue to be monitored and provided as they are made available.