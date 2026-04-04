Some professional athletes and celebrities post on social media all the time. Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is well-known for posting on X and isn't afraid to argue with fans. Meanwhile, other individuals allegedly have burner accounts on different social media platforms. LeBron James may or may not have one, but one influencer seems convinced he found the L.A. Lakers star's burner on Instagram.

CCG Sports, who shares his hot takes about everything going on in the sports world, seems to believe he has found James' burner account. The influencer claims that an IG Story he posted was shared to the Lakers' group chat because he noticed a bunch of players on the team at the time watched his story.

He explains that nearly every account that watched his story is clearly a Lakers player, except one called 40KShots. CCG Sports explains how it was also an account that didn't follow him, and how it stood out considering all of the other Lakers players watched his IG Story.

Maybe it is, maybe it isn't LeBron James' burner account. CCG Sports makes a compelling case either way. Especially considering that any non-follower can watch your Instagram Story if your account is open for public viewing.

While CCG may wear the detective hat and continue his investigation is up to him. In the meantime, James is focusing on playing for the Lakers and helping Los Angeles make a potential run in the playoffs.

LeBron James will have to step up for L.A. once the postseason begins. The Lakers will be without Luka Doncic until at least early to mid-May after he suffered a hamstring injury in the club's 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. James will have to turn back the clock if Los Angeles hopes to make some noise in the Western Conference.