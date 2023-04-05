A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gave the refs the business Tuesday night and got a technical foul for it during an interesting moment in the game against the Golden State Warriors.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was FURIOUS and picked up a technical foul 😳 The refs forgot to let Jalen Williams sub in on a dead ball… Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/K6L8Gv0y23 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 5, 2023

Daigneault and the Thunder were looking to send Jalen Williams to the game on what should have been a routine substitution process during a dead ball in the fourth quarter, but he was not allowed to get onto the floor because the refs let Golden State inbound the ball so quickly. To make matters worse for the Thunder, the Warriors were able to score on the ensuing play following the inbound.

Daigneault had every right to be livid there, and he made sure to tell the referees what he thought of their handling of that situation.

The Thunder ended up losing the game, 136-125. It’s the third loss in a row for Oklahoma City, which is now just half a game over the Play-in Tournament cut line, with the Dallas Mavericks right behind the Thunder.

Despite the loss and that particular blunder by the refs, Daigneault gave props to the Warriors when he spoke to the media during the postgame press conference.

“4th quarter, both ends of the floor, we just weren’t good enough,” Daigneault said (h/t Bally Sports Oklahoma). They outplayed us there, they deserve credit for the win.”

The Thunder have two more games left to play before the end of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. They will take on the Utah Jazz on the road this coming Thursday before facing the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Sunday.