The Oklahoma City Thunder have gone ahead and freed up a roster spot by waiving forward Aleksej Pokusevski, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Pokusevski, 22, was drafted 17th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020. As part of a three-team trade involving multiple assets, he was shipped to Oklahoma City in exchange for veteran guard Ricky Rubio and the draft rights to Jaden McDaniels. The draft rights to Immanuel Quickley were also involved in this trade, as the former Kentucky guard ended up with the New York Knicks. With the Thunder, Pokusevski had trouble remaining healthy and in the team's main rotation.
After an impressive rookie campaign in which he averaged 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds over the course of 45 games, Pokusevski continued to look like a young, rising prospect that would be a part of the Thunder's future plans. However, he played in just 34 games during the 2022-23 season and constantly found himself working his way back from injuries. In addition to suffering a fractured left leg in 2022, Pokusevski also had to work his way back from a right arm fracture and a severe ankle sprain the following offseason, leading into the 2023-24 season.
Once the youngest player in the league during his rookie year, Pokusevski fell out of the Thunder's rotation, and he was unable to regain momentum in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue.
A lengthy seven-footer who is still young, Pokusevski could possibly get another chance to prove his worth in the NBA. From a numbers perspective, he has played well when on the court, as the Serbian forward has averaged 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7 percent from the floor for his career. However, his injury history will certainly be at the forefront of any team's mind.
Pokusevski found himself on an expiring rookie contract for the Thunder this season. Now, free agency has begun early for him, as the former first-round pick will have the chance to sign with any team in the league and retain eligibility for the postseason if signed before March 1. The biggest thing about Poku is that he is eligible to sign a two-way contract with a team, an avenue that looks much more likely.
For the Thunder, this move to waive Pokusevski instead of including him in a trade deadline deal is interesting. They now have an open roster spot, one that they could look to fill with a veteran presence on the buyout market.
Pokusevski ends his time in Oklahoma City in his fourth season and after 150 career games with the Thunder.