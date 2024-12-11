The Oklahoma City Thunder advanced to the next round of the NBA Cup, defeating the Dallas Mavericks. While they could possibly be the favorites to win the trophy, Charles Barkley believes that they're also the favorites to compete in the NBA Finals at the end of the season.

“It's going to be interesting when Chet Holmgren comes back because they're going to be able to beat you in multiple ways,” Barkley said on NBA on TNT. “They can go big, they can go small… This team is the clear favorite to win the West easily right now.

“My Suns get can't healthy; the wild card is Memphis, the Lakers stink, the Warriors are mediocre. But this team is the best in the West by far. Houston is too young; they're not ready for the deep water yet.”

The Thunder may be the deepest team in the West, and they put out multiple lineups on the court and beat you. The head of the snake is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is a walking bucket and guarantees you 30 points on most nights. Jalen Williams has become the go-to second option on the team, while Chet Holmgren can also be put in that conversation.

The role players are solid as well, with Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, and Cason Wallace being known for their defense, and Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are known for their shooting abilities. After losing in the second round of the playoffs last year, it looks like the Thunder have grown up and are ready to make a deeper run.

Thunder ready for NBA Cup challenge

Before their matchup against the Mavericks, Alex Caruso spoke about the NBA Cup and how they wanted to handle their business.

“Maybe a little bit. But for the most part, this is routine for us,” Caruso said. “We show up, go to work. Prepare the same way. Obviously, we know what’s at stake with the Cup game. Some of the young guys want that extra payday, and that’s some of the motivation, too. There’s some good energy behind that. But for us, it’s pretty standard, like show up to work, get your business done. Get ready.”

The Thunder will now wait for whoever wins between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, and they'll face them in Las Vegas.

For the Thunder, this will be a good challenge for them, and it will be interesting to see how they perform once again in a playoff-type atmosphere.