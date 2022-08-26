Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is set to miss the whole 2022-23 season due to Lisfranc injury, but he is not getting discouraged by it. That much is clear as he finally breaks his silence since sustaining the injury during a CrawsOver Pro Am game where he faced LeBron James and many other NBA stars.

On Instagram, UConn star Paige Bueckers sent a rather inspiring message for Holmgren as they both recover from season-ending injuries. Bueckers suffered a torn ACL in her left knee earlier this August, which will force her to sit out the whole upcoming collegiate campaign as well. With her and fellow Minnesota native sitting out their respective seasons, the Huskies star made sure to remind everyone that it’s “nothing but a shakeback” for them.

Holmgren, for his part, responded and said, “Back to work P, let’s get it.”

Chet Holmgren and Paige Bueckers working their way back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZJTJtb2gxe — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 26, 2022

While Chet Holmgren’s absence is devastating for fans, who are all looking for an exciting year for Oklahoma City basketball, hopes are high that his injury won’t be a major setback for him once he returns. He is expected to fully recover from the issue and get back to his usual standard of play.

For now, though, all what fans can do is to be patient and wait for Holmgren to rehab. There is no shortcut in his recovery, so the team will have to wait. Perhaps Holmgren can also use the time he has now to work on his frame and make sure he’ll be better ready for the NBA in 2023-24.