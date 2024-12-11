Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren joined his teammates for their NBA Cup semifinal matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed a ‘playoff feel’ versus the Mavericks, beating them in a 118-104 blowout win that eliminated them from the mid-season tournament. The Thunder are heading to the semifinals in Las Vegas. Before Tuesday’s matchup, Holmgren addressed his Oklahoma City teammates.

Still recovering from a pelvic fracture, Holmgren isn’t typically around his Thunder teammates during games, but he was on tap for Tuesday’s NBA Cup quarter-finals. Gilgeous-Alexander talked about his pregame speech before facing the Mavericks.

“It’s great to have Chet’s spirit around. He’s such a funny guy, and he’s so positive. He gives the pregame speeches before we run out and did it tonight. That’s probably why we won,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s always good having him around. Obviously, the circumstances aren’t perfect, but whenever we get blessed with his presence, it’s a plus.”

As for the speech, Gilgeous-Alexander says Holmgren kept it short, sweet, and under 30 seconds.

“Win the game. Get some more money. Protect homecourt,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He said it in a different way, a little bit more explicit. But, that’s what his message was.”

Not everyone remembered Holmgren’s pregame speech, including Cason Wallace. Still, the comedic side of it also stuck with Wallace, as it did with SGA.

“I don’t remember nothing from the speech. I remember running out, and I was laughing. He gave me a good laugh at least,” Wallace said. “He’s not always slacking with his pregame, but this time, I couldn’t tell you what he said.”

Perhaps Chet Holmgren’s presence alone inspired his Thunder teammates.

“I feel like it’s good for all of us to see his face around,” Wallace added. “To see that he’s in good spirits.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets real on ‘playoff feel’ in NBA Cup

All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder took care of business against the Mavericks in the semifinal round of the NBA Cup. Against the team that ended the Thunder’s postseason in last year’s playoffs, the Mavericks were handed the same fate in the association mid-season tournament.

During his walk-off interview, Gilgeous-Alexander described the postseason atmosphere felt at the Paycom Center.

“It had a little bit of a playoff feel. A little bit more at stake than just a regular-season game,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I’m proud of the team. I’m proud of the guys. We rose to the moment.”

The Thunder awaits the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between the Rockets and Warriors. One of them will head to Las Vegas for the semifinals.