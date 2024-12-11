The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Dallas Mavericks 118-104, advancing to the semifinals in the NBA Cup Tuesday night. They’ll face the winner between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas. For Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, competing against the Mavericks reminded him of the postseason. After Alex Caruso talked about the business-like approach to Tuesday night’s game, it felt different for Gilgeous-Alexander.

The two-time All-Star talked about the game’s intensity during his wall-off interview with TNT.

“It had a little bit of a playoff feel. A little bit more at stake than just a regular-season game,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I’m proud of the team. I’m proud of the guys. We rose to the moment.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is excited to head to Las Vegas, where the NBA Cup’s semifinals and championship games will be decided, per NBA’s X, formerly Twitter.

“We’re going to Vegas. It feels amazing. Not only getting the win but advancing to the next round,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We’re on step closer.”

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a masterful performance, scoring 39 points on 15-of-23 shooting, including 5-for-9 from behind the arc. He also finished with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block. All five Thunder starters scored in double figures, including Jalen Williams, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Alex Caruso reveals business-like approach for Thunder

After Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams called his team out for a poor second-half performance in their previous win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder played a full 48 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks. Then, Alex Caruso talked about his team’s business-like approach heading into Tuesday’s NBA Cup matchup.

“Maybe a little bit. But for the most part, this is routine for us,” Caruso said. “We show up, go to work. Prepare the same way. Obviously, we know what’s at stake with the Cup game. Some of the young guys want that extra payday, and that’s some of the motivation, too.”

Still, Caruso knew he’d have his hands full against the Mavs.

“They’re giving good enough efforts defensively to compete, and then offensively, obviously, their talent speaks for themselves,” Caruso added. “They have great big that complement Luka and Kyrie, and shooting around that. If we play the way we’re supposed to, obviously, we can beat any team in the league. But they’re a really good team.”

The Thunder will take the next three days off in preparation for their semifinal matchup on Saturday.