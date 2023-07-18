The Oklahoma City Thunder are getting excited to officially welcome Chet Holmgren into his rookie season after missing all of last year with an injury. Speaking on the recovery process from his injury, Holmgren emphasizes that he is ready for whatever challenges continue to come his way, via Showtime Basketball.

"It could be a blessing or a curse when I got hurt… I picked up a lot of things that I can use this year… It's just going to take repetitions and games to figure out my game." Thunder's Chet Holmgren on his recovery process. (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/khujjZzE1L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 18, 2023

“I made the most out of it, worked on my body, watched the game for a year. You know, I feel like I picked up a lot of things that I feel I can use this year…the main focus is to help us win games…then continue to change and evolve as the season goes on…I just got to kind of adjust to all of that.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chet Holmgren is honest when talking with Kevin Garnett on what new experiences his rookie season will bring. He is adamant that he is grateful for the injury process and what he had to learn, but he is ready to get back on the court and adapt to all of the things that come with being a regular NBA player.

Overall, Thunder fans have to be really excited for the debut of Holmgren on a team that is loaded with young talent; led by star point guard Shai-Gilgeous Alexander coming off of a First-Team All-NBA selection, the Thunder have nothing but bright skies in their future.

Whether or not the Thunder take the next step this season will remain to be seen. Nevertheless, if Chet Holmgren performs like the player the Thunder expect him to be, then Oklahoma City could definitely make some noise this season.