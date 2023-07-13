The theme for NBA Summer League this offseason for the Oklahoma City Thunder has been the play of Chet Holmgren. After he suffered an injury last offseason while playing in Jamal Crawford's summer pro am league, he missed the entirety of what would have been his rookie season. This is his first game action against other NBA competition since summer league a year ago. And so far he's looked every bit of the player the Thunder hoped they were getting when they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. It's not just his offensive game, but the defensive end where he can make his mark in the league. On Wednesday, those defensive skills were on full display as he raced down court in transition and pulled off one of the top blocks of NBA Summer League so far.

Chet Holmgren was like, "GET THAT SHOT OUTTA HERE!" 😤 pic.twitter.com/qCbkkuFxbu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2023

A year ago, Chet Holmgren averaged 14.0 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.8 blocked shots with 50 percent shooting from the field. The 7-footer out of Gonzaga is a bit of a hybrid big man who can play both center and forward and he has some guard skills as well. Bu the defensive end of the court is where he can really have a major impact next season.

Holmgren was selected by the Thunder after only one season at Gonzaga. So far, his summer league numbers this season have been on par with last year. He has the potential to be a foundational piece for the Thunder and part of the solid young core they have.