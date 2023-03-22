Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Chet Holmgren remains out for the season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but his recent sightings on the court will certainly raise the hopes of fans that he’ll be fully healthy and ready come the 2023-24 season.

Ahead of the Thunder’s Tuesday showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers, Holmgren–the no. 2 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft–was seen doing some pregame work along with his teammates. He was moving quite well and even drained a perfect fadeaway shot without his right foot hindering him.

Rookie Chet Holmgren putting in some pregame work before Thunder-Clippers 👀 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/J65knidHex — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 22, 2023

To recall, Chet Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury before the 2022-23 season started. He had to undergo surgery to address the issue and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

As mentioned, it is not the first time Holmgren was spotted joining the team in their workouts. In a massive sign that he is close to getting to full health, he joined the team in their trip to Toronto last week and also put in some work.

It will definitely be interesting to see how Holmgren will be able to impact the Thunder once he steps on the floor next season. However, the big man is not lacking in confidence for sure, saying recently that he sees the team reaching similar heights or better than what the Kevin Durant era achieved.

“Obviously I believe in the players we have on this team, I believe in the coaching staff, I believe in the organization as a whole so the answer is an obvious yes. I think we can reach really high heights. At the end of the day, it’s going to come down what the guys in the locker decide to come together and achieve,” Holmgren said.

Holmgren should be ready by the start of the new season. Here’s to hoping that he doesn’t suffer any setback and gets to pair up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey really soon.