ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were hit with the devastating news before the season that prized No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren was going to be out for the year with injury.

While the expectation remains the same, the recent sighting of the 7-foot-1 center is sure to be a welcome sight for Thunder fans who want their prospect back healthy. Holmgren was seen putting in work on the playing court hours before OKC took on the Raptors in Toronto.

The Thunder have been fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the play-in tournament. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has provided the team with a legitimate superstar and 30-point scorer. Josh Giddey and Holmgren’s draft classmate Jalen Williams have both provided standout seasons to backup SGA. They have major switchability on defense with guys like Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams, and Aaron Wiggins. They also have legitimate shooters to space the floor in Isaiah Joe and Lindy Waters III.

What they’ve been missing is a legitimate shot-blocker in the paint to protect the rim and grab rebounds. Holmgren can help provide both of those in spades while also adding playmaking and shooting potential that made him a special prospect worth taking atop the 2022 NBA Draft.

It’s unlikely that the Thunder will allow Chet Holmgren to return this season, whether or not he’s physically capable of coming back from injury and taking the court again this early. But seeing him put in the work on the court and travel with the team on the road to do the same is an encouraging sign that he’ll be more than ready by next season.