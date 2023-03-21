Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Chet Holmgren has yet to play in an NBA game, but he is a full believer in what the Oklahoma City Thunder can accomplish in the future.

The big man is currently recovering from a season-ending foot injury that he sustained prior to the campaign and has spent the year watching from the sidelines as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey lead the Thunder. At the moment, they’re ninth in the Western Conference, which means OKC would be in the play-in tournament.

In a recent interview with Complex, Holmgren was asked if he thinks this young core can ever reach the heights of the Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook era. His answer? An obvious yes.

“Obviously I believe in the players we have on this team, I believe in the coaching staff, I believe in the organization as a whole so the answer is an obvious yes. I think we can reach really high heights. At the end of the day, it’s going to come down what the guys in the locker decide to come together and achieve. It’s not going to be an overnight thing. We’re having early success but just because we’re having success doesn’t make it easy for the next 10 years. We’re still going to have to work hard and work through different challenges. That’s something that we’ll strive to do. We got a lot of high-quality characters in our Thunder locker room so I’m excited to get out there and work with those guys.“

It won’t be easy. I mean, the Thunder of the early 2010s were a top-four seed for four seasons and even finished first in the West in 2012-13. They also made the NBA Finals in 2011-12 before losing in five games to the Miami Heat.

With how stacked the league is now, OKC has its work cut out for them. That being said, there is still a plethora of draft picks under their belt, including 11 first-rounders through 2026. Add that into a core with SGA who is turning into a superstar along with Giddey and Holmgren and that’s a pretty solid group. It simply comes down to their chemistry together.

Although it will take time, better days are ahead for the franchise. The early returns in 2022-23 are proof.