Chet Holmgren made headlines on Thursday for all the wrong reasons after the highly-touted Oklahoma City Thunder rookie was ruled out for what should have been his debut campaign due to a major foot injury. There has been a lot of talk surrounding the issue, and for his part, OKC general manager Sam Presti has made it abundantly clear that the injury has nothing to do with Holmgren’s body type.

Some folks were quick to propose a rather unsubstantiated theory that Holmgren’s skinny frame had a lot to do with his injury. Presti, however, is having none of that talk (h/t Thunder beat writer Brandon Rahbar):

“It’s an acute injury, it’s an impact injury,” Presti said. “It’s a figment of the alternate reality of the Internet. But it’s not reality.”

As Presti said, Holmgren sustained an impact injury. This could have happened to anybody else, and it’s just unfortunate that it was Chet who fell victim to this undesirable injury so early in his career. This is an undeniably huge blow not only for the Thunder, but for the 20-year-old himself. Holmgren could not have wished for a worse start to his NBA career, and he will now be forced to spend his first year rehabbing an injury.

The only thing Chet Holmgren and the Thunder can hope for right now is that this injury will not have any sort of impact on his long-term health. It’s going to be hard to tell at this point, but we’re all just keeping our fingers crossed.