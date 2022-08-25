The basketball world was dealt with a brutal blow on Thursday after it was revealed that Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is now set to miss the entire season due to a foot injury. The highly-touted big man sustained the unfortunate injury while playing in Jamal Crawford’s Seattle CrawsOver pro-am game.

While there are a few folks who were quick to criticize the 20-year-old for risking his health while playing in a non-bearing pro-am game, the truth is that this is all nonsense. According to ESPN’s NBA insider Bobby Marks, Holmgren actually has a clause in his contract with the Thunder that explicitly allows him to participate in tournaments such as the CrawsOver:

Chet Holmgren had an Exhibit 5 (other activities) and the Seattle Crawsover Pro Am was on the list of sanctioned events by the NBA.

Chet Holmgren had an Exhibit 5 (other activities) and the Seattle Crawsover Pro Am was on the list of sanctioned events by the NBA. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 25, 2022

Holmgren sustained the injury very early in the game as he was trying to defend Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on a fastbreak play. The Thunder youngster did prevent The King from scoring, but Holmgren paid the price.

It was nothing more than a freak accident, though, and nobody obviously wanted this to happen. Even if they wanted to (which they don’t), the Thunder will have no right to sanction Holmgren or potentially have him forfeit some of his earnings for playing in the aforementioned tournament. It would have been different if Chet sustained the injury in a non-sanctioned event.

For what it’s worth, however, the game was called off at the mid-way point of the second quarter due to condensation on the court. Whether or not this had an impact on Chet Holmgren’s injury remains unknown.