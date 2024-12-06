The Oklahoma City Thunder defense led in their sixth win in seven attempts, beating the Toronto Raptors 129-102 Thursday night. In a homecoming for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Gilgeous-Alexander led with 30 points and two steals. Dort added three blocks and two steals as they were two of eight Thunder players to finish with at least one steal in the lopsided victory.

Cason Wallace led all eight with three steals. Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, and rookie Ajay Mitchell all had a pair of steals. Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams each finished with one. After the game, head coach Mark Daigneault said his Thunder set the tone early.

“I thought we were really ready to play from the jump,” Daigneault said. “I thought the physicality early was a big-time tone-setter in the game. We were ready to play, and then we were fast the other way. Rebounded the ball well against one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the league. They only got 20 percent of their shots back tonight. And that got us out on the break, and we shared the ball and played with some speed.”

The Thunder led wire-to-wire after jumping out to a 13-3 run. Oklahoma City took a 34-17 lead into the second quarter before outscoring its opponent 32-23 after halftime. Jalen Williams added 20 points and seven rebounds, Isaiah Joe connected on four threes en route to 16 points, while Kenrich (seven rebounds) and Mitchell led the bench with 13 points.

After the Thunder coerced the Utah Jazz to commit 29 turnovers in a 133-106 win on Tuesday, the all-hands-on-deck approach to defense led to 15 steals and forced 20 turnovers in Thursday’s win.

Mark Daigneault addresses Thunder guards’ homecoming

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault knows that for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, Canadien natives, it’s always great to head north for their annual matchup against the Raptors. The Thunder head coach talked about it during the morning shootaround.

“It’s great playing here. I love playing here. It’s a great fanbase,” Daigneault said. “From day one, [they’ve] shown great support to Shai and Lu, which I always really respected.”

Daigneault appreciates the way the city embraces the two Thunder guards.

“They love being back here. They love playing here. Like I said, they’re really well-received here,” Daigneault added. “The fans are really, really gracious with both of those players. So, I know they love playing in front of friends and family.”

The Thunder will face the Pelicans on Saturday.