Derek Fisher joined the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012, a team brimming with potential featuring future MVPs Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. With such a talented roster, championship expectations were sky-high. Despite arriving as a five-time champion, Fisher later expressed regret, wishing he had approached his time in Oklahoma differently.

During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Derek Fisher reflected on his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sharing insights about his experiences alongside former teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

“There was a generational gap, like dudes in their early 20’s compared to guys in their early 30s and mid 30s, which is where I pretty much come from. When it really went back the other way though, this is more of an experience for me that I regret. I wish I would’ve said more,” said Fisher.

Derek Fisher wishing he communicated more with the young OKC Thunder

Fisher reminisced about the Thunder's journey to the NBA Finals, where they ultimately fell short against the formidable Miami Heat, led by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

“After leaving the arena I got back to the facility and there weren’t that many guys that still went through their normal recovery process and to me what felt like staying super locked in after winning Game 1 of the NBA Finals,” he said.

Having played alongside one of the NBA's all-time greats, Kobe Bryant, and winning an impressive five championships, Derek Fisher possessed a wealth of experience that could have significantly benefited the Thunder's young core.

“Like we got the Miami Heat on the ropes Game 2 on our home court, like we could take control of this series and I was nervous about disrupting the natural leadership of the locker room at that point because even though I was a veteran leader coming in, I had only been there for 2 months and it was more important that Kevin Durant and Russell, James, and Serge Ibaka, Nick Collison, Kendrick Perkins, like that was their locker room that I had come to be a part of, so I didn’t feel like I wanted to try and grab control of the locker room in a sense and try to say no this is what we should be doing,” Derek Fisher continued.

Fisher's regrets

Reflecting on his time with the Thunder, Fisher expressed regret, saying, “I wish I would have spoken up a little bit more and just made sure that as that series went on, certain things were taking place. I would have asserted a little bit more leadership to make sure that they understood how hard it is to win an NBA championship.”

Fisher was brought in primarily for his veteran championship experience, making his regrets about not asserting a stronger leadership role all the more understandable. In 24 games, Fisher played a limited role, averaging 14 minutes and 4.1 points per game.

As for Durant, his current team, the Phoenix Suns, appears to be dealing with internal drama. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, a significant shake-up has occurred involving teammates Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic. Reports indicate that both players have been removed from the starting lineup ahead of Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, with Mason Plumlee and Ryan Dunn stepping in as their replacements.