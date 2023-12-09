Warriors star Draymond Green had high praise for the Thunder's core, singling out Chet Holmgren as a potentially generational star.

Chet Holmgren is finally turning into the player we expected him to be. The Oklahoma City Thunder rookie was the next big thing during his draft process. However, a preseason foot injury ended his 2022-23 season before it even began. Now, in his first season in the league, Holmgren is showing exactly why he's been hyped up as an elite prospect.

After their win against the Golden State Warriors, Holmgren and the rest of the Thunder's Big 3 were praised by Draymond Green. In particular, Green singled out the star center as a potentially generational player, per Warriors on NBCS.

"Chet will possibly be a generational player." Draymond has nothing but respect for the Thunder's young Big Three 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GEdsK4ar5K — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 9, 2023

Holmgren was billed as a unicorn to end all unicorns. Standing at seven feet with a freakish wingspan and possessing and agility unnatural to players of his size, Holmgren has all the tools to be one hell of a player. There were concerns about his lankiness and how his game would translate to the NBA. Still, the Thunder felt that he was too good a prospect to pass up at number one.

So far, the Thunder are completely validated in their decision to draft Chet Holmgren. He's averaging 17.1 points per game on great efficiency (over 50% from the field and 37% from deep on 4.2 attempts per game), along with 7.8 rebounds per game and a whopping 2.4 blocks. Holmgren's shotblocking has translated well, and the fact that he's able to hang with NBA defenses as a scorer is mighty impressive.

After years of rebuilding, the Thunder have built their dream core. Holmgren mans the paint, while All-NBA star PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the offense. They also have a ton of incredible players such as Jaylin Williams and Lu Dort to support their stars. The sky's the limit for the Thunder. Can they go above and beyond to lead the team to success?