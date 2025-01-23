Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to strengthen his case to win his first MVP award, especially when the Oklahoma City Thunder keep on winning. On Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander torched a hapless Utah Jazz team to the tune of a career-high 54 points on 17-35 shooting from the field (3-10 from beyond the arc) and 17-18 from the free throw line en route to a 123-114 victory that moves OKC to 36-7 on the season.

Gilgeous-Alexander may catch some flak from his haters after needing 18 free-throw attempts to get to his career-best tally in scoring, but the Thunder star would not mind. After all, the Jazz defenders were simply overmatched when dealing with the 26-year-old star. But it's not as if Gilgeous-Alexander is merely a scorer; he also added eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks, flexing his all-around game that has him on track to bag home the league's most prestigious individual award should the Thunder continue on this trajectory.

All fans could do after the Thunder star dropped the first 50-piece of his career is to express their disbelief on social media, simply in awe of how Gilgeous-Alexander keeps on getting better, even finding ways to dominate the game even though he may not have had the best of shooting nights from the floor.

“Can we start talking about SGA possibly being the best player in the league?” X user @obeythe_OG wrote.

“SGA should’ve won MVP last year .. this year he’s going to even better level.. scary,” @KulPeople added.

“This SGA 50 piece actually f**king means something to me man,” @randall_th3481 furthered.

Gilgeous-Alexander, of course, has some very stiff competition for the MVP award, especially with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic once again proving why he's the most dominant player in today's NBA amid his incredible hot streak. But never count the Thunder star out, especially when he's now broken past the 50-point barrier.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nonchalant after dominant performance in Thunder win

What makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander such a scary player to face is that he is never satisfied with the progress he's made in his career. The Thunder star was nonchalant after his 54-point explosion against the Jazz, saying that outside of scoring a few more points, this is nothing he hasn't done in his career.

“Just trying to be aggressive, trying to make the right basketball play, and from there, just trust the work. Not different from any other night. Had a few more points tonight, but nothing special,” Gilgeous-Alexander told Fanduel Sports Oklahoma's Nick Gallo in his postgame interview.