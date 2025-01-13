Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is arguably the best player in the NBA. However, some fans have criticized Gilgeous-Alexander for constantly getting fouled and taking free throws. The Thunder star has averaged 7.8 free throw attempts per game in 2024-25 and 9.1 over the past two and a half seasons. Gilgeous-Alexander recently addressed the topic, via Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire.

“In the past couple of years, I led the NBA in drives,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “So I think naturally, I'm going to get fouled on drives. Usually, you get fouled on drives more than jump shots. I think that's just a natural part of the game. And then I learned a few tricks through the trade along my way. I've turned it into a skill a little bit.

“As far as what people say, I don't really care. As long as it's efficient offense and my team wins, I'll get it done.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't “really care” about the criticism. He wants to do whatever it takes to help his team earn victories. His strategy is working without question this season, as the Thunder hold the second best record in the NBA with a 32-6 mark. Only the Cleveland Cavaliers are ahead of them at 33-5.

Gilgeous-Alexander is establishing himself as an MVP candidate once again after finishing second in voting a season ago. The Thunder guard is currently averaging 31.5 points per outing while shooting 52.7 percent from the field 35.8 percent from beyond the arc. He is also recording 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game to go along with 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per outing.

The Thunder are looking to make an NBA Finals run. They certainly feature enough talent to win the West with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way.

As far as free throws are concerned, fans can expect Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to continue getting to the line, as he believes it is something that can help his team.