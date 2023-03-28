Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put together an impressive two-way performance in Sunday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. He scored 31 points — on 9-for-17 shooting from the field — and came up with four steals in a game the Thunder went on to win by a final score of 118-112. So when PJ Washington, Dennis Smith Jr., and the Charlotte Hornets visit the Paycom Center on Tuesday night to play the Thunder, every Thunder fan will surely be dying to know: Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury status vs. Hornets

The Thunder have Gilgeous-Alexander listed as out for Tuesday’s showdown due to a left ankle sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Thunder, Kenrich Williams (left wrist) will remain out for Oklahoma City.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 24, is in his fifth year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Thunder franchise. He’s averaging 31.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game across 64 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star is shooting the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Gilgeous-Alexander’s current 51.0% field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Thunder to beat the Hornets at home on Tuesday night, even without Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup. After all, the Hornets have struggled on the road all season, as they own a 12-27 road record, the fifth-worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing vs. the Hornets, the answer is no.