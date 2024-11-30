Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder stretched their collective and individual streaks to four straight, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 101-93, and the veteran center recorded a double-double. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 36 points, while Hartenstein extended his double-double streak in the win. He finished with 11 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, which prompted high praise from ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins after the game.

Perkins says Hartenstein’s a top-10 NBA center.

“Isiah Hartenstein is a top 10 Center in the League!!! He’s a problem on BOTH ends of the floor,” Perkins said.

Isaiah also finished with five assists, one steal, and one block. Hartenstein’s been on a tear since his Thunder debut in a 109-99 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, and Oklahoma City hasn’t lost since. Hartenstein’s been a dynamic addition to the Thunder’s starting lineup in Chet Holmgren’s absence.

Holmgren was on pace to make an All-Star appearance before suffering a pelvic fracture that will keep him sidelined through December. However, Hartenstein has been a force on both ends of the floor. He’s averaging 14.3 points on 51.7% shooting, 14.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. It’s the kind of production that warrants a top-10 center label from Kendrick Perkins.

Isaiah Hartenstein says Thunder stars make ‘game really easy’

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein is amazed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams’ respective approach to defense. It’s something the seven-year veteran has never seen from a team’s top players. Hartenstein says Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams’ effort, coupled with Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault’s direction, has sparked the phenomenal start of stringing together four consecutive double-doubles.

“Mark’s been great. He’s given me a lot of freedom to play my game, and that’s been great,” Hartenstein said. “Just all the guys. It goes from Dub, Shai, [Isaiah]; the whole team is just so unselfish. I think when you have guys, especially stars, that are unselfish, it makes the game really easy.”

When Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams defend at a high level, they set an example for the rest of the team.

“Both stars, Dub and Shai, being unselfish but also defensively, I don’t think I’ve really seen it that much that both stars are locked in defensively,” Hartenstein added. “And that’s been great.”

Before Friday’s game, Thunder guard Isaiah Joe talked about Hartenstein making life easier for him and his teammates.

“He’s a hell of a player. He creates action at a tremendous level, especially for shooters like myself,” Joe said. “So, just being able to work in tandem with him, I think it goes hand-in-hand for both of us.”

The Thunder will look to sweep their four-game road trip when they face the Rockets on Sunday.