After Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Washington Wizards 123-105, the starting forward talked about his impulsive donation to a local Goodwill thrift store in Oklahoma City. Back home following perhaps the Thunder's most brutal traveling schedule of 2024-25, Williams donated pairs of his sneakers to the community.

Talks about Williams' donations, including his size 14 sneakers arriving to a local Goodwill thrift store quickly spread around town. After the Thunder beat the Wizards, a reporter asked Williams about the unannounced donation.

“75 pairs or something like that,” Williams said. “There were some Harden 7s in there, Harden 8s, Sambas, Shelltoes; just a bunch of Adidas stuff that I may have worn once or never got the chance to wear. You know what I mean? Stuff that I know I won't wear again, and Adidas is good.”

Some lucky Thunder fan could purchase a pair of Williams' game-worn sneakers at a reasonably-good price.

“They send me so many shoes I'll have like duplicates of the same shoe. I think I signed a couple of the game-worn ones I have in there,” Williams said. “So, the Goodwill has a lot of stuff in there, but yeah, just random stuff. Some of them are still in the box. Just a plethora of stuff. I think I've donated my old Nikes that I had in there just from like college that I know someone will get use out of them.”

Since Adidas, the shoe brand that sponsors Williams, often sends him sneakers, he feels it's only right to donate them to the community.

“It feels kind of weird to like sell my shoes that I'm getting for free,” Williams added. “So, I usually just try to give them away slowly.”

Williams finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the Thunder's win against the Wizards at the Paycom Center. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a team-high 41 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

Thunder left off of NBA's Christmas Day schedule

Before Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams made his generous donation, he discussed his team's grueling traveling schedule after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup finals, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed not playing on Christmas Day. Some find it odd that the Thunder, who lead the Western Conference with a 23-5 record, are off during the NBA's annual five-game showcase of its marquee Christmas Day matchups.

However, after the brutal stretch of traveling 12,500 miles for 11 games, perhaps the Thunder could use the rest before traveling to take on the Pacers on Thursday.