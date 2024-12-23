Amidst losing the NBA Cup finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder returned to a brutal stretch in their regular-season schedule. Starting with a four-game west-coast road trip on November 25 to the two-game stretch in Florida, topped by Thunder winning back-to-back games against the Magic and Heat, is a lot of miles. They have traveled 12,500 miles for the 11 games, including Las Vegas, since November 20, per FanDuel Sports Network’s Nick Gallo.

“The average NBA team travels 41,000 miles during the season, meaning that OKC has traveled nearly 1/3 of a normal 82-game schedule in just 11 games,” Gallo reported.”

After the game, Williams sounded off on the demanding travel schedule, putting things into perspective as the Thunder exuded focus and poise to string together back-to-back wins in Florida.

“We’re some dogs, man. And I don’t mean the barking stuff we do. That is a crazy travel schedule, and Cup games are a little more intense, and obviously, we go down to the wire for both teams,” Williams said. “Miami and Orlando, who are really good defensive teams and good teams in general. Just finding different ways to win, did a good job executing down the stretch this time, and learned from the Orlando game in spots that we can get better in. I thought we were able to put that into use.

“That’s the beauty of the NBA; that you play so many games, you get another opportunity to eventually kind of get back at stuff you want to get better at; tonight was one of those nights.”

Jalen Williams reveals how the Thunder stuck together

Despite the Thunder’s 97-81 NBA Cup finals loss to the Bucks, head coach Mark Daigneault remained positive as his team faced adversity in the high-level regular-season matchup. Perhaps they put forth the lessons learned from losing to the Bucks into back-to-back regular-season victories that go toward their regular-season record, whereas their loss in Las Vegas does not.

The Thunder followed their 105-99 win over the Magic with a 104-97 victory against the Heat.

“It was a nasty back-to-back, obviously flying from Vegas,” Williams said, “But just perseverance and maturity, I think this group is getting more and more mature with each other and just understanding what it takes to win on a nightly basis.”

The Thunder have extended their winning streak to seven straight and improved to 22-5. They have also won nine of their last ten games atop the Western Conference.