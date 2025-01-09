The Oklahoma City Thunder saw their 15-game winning streak come to an end in a 129-122 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a historic matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday. The game marked the first time two teams entered a contest on such lengthy win streaks — 15 games for Oklahoma City and 10 games for Cleveland.

The thrilling contest lived up to its billing, showcasing 30 lead changes, eight ties, and a largest lead of just nine points. With the win, the Cavaliers extended their streak to 11 games, improving to 32-4 on the season and solidifying their dominance in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Thunder, now 30-6, remain atop the Western Conference standings.

Thunder guard Jalen Williams, currently enjoying a career-best season, contributed 25 points, nine assists, five rebounds, three steals, and a block in the game. Williams is averaging 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 48% from the field and 35% from three-point range.

Jalen Williams addresses baseline concerns after Thunder's loss to Cavaliers

After the game, Williams expressed frustration with an issue he feels needs the NBA’s attention. Speaking to Oklahoman Sports reporter Joel Lorenzi, he made a direct plea to the league:

“NBA, move the cameras off the baseline bro. I'm tired of falling over the cameras.”

The comment highlights a growing concern among players about safety near the baseline, particularly with the increased presence of media equipment during games.

The Thunder’s loss marked their first defeat since December 1, when they fell to the Houston Rockets. Despite the setback, Oklahoma City remains in a strong position heading into the second half of the season.

Oklahoma City continues its four-game road trip with a matchup against the New York Knicks (25-13) at Madison Square Garden on Friday. The Thunder will then return home next Thursday for a chance to avenge the loss against Cleveland in what could be another intense battle.

Both teams boast the league's best records and are performing at a historic pace, which made Wednesday’s game a potential preview of what could be an epic NBA Finals showdown in June.