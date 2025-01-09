It may be a regular-season game, but it wasn't like any other humdrum contest within the context of a grind that consists of a total of 1,230 games across the NBA. On Thursday night, the 31-4 Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the 30-5 Oklahoma City Thunder in a clash between two conference leaders in the middle of lengthy winning streaks. In the end, it was the Cavs that stood tall, 129-122, thanks in large part to massive games from Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen, earning their 32nd win of the season in 36 tries.

This win for the Cavs put an end to the Thunder's 15-game winning streak, which is no mean feat considering how many incredible teams OKC took on during that stretch. The Cavs have looked every bit like a championship contender throughout the 2024-25 season. This major victory only serves to cement their status as not just a contender but one of the favorites as well to bag home the Larry O'Brien trophy come June.

“Cavs 32-4 …. It’s giving I might need to come home because we cooking up a win for a championship!!!” X user @getsummoneyhoe wrote.

“I can’t wait for the Cavs to win the championship this season. It’s gonna be amazing,” @dannyreb8 added.

“Cavs are really gonna go wire to wire and have the most ho-hum, drama-free championship in sports history, huh?” @pkoe_7 furthered.

However, it's a bit of a concern for some fans that Donovan Mitchell did not have his best game; nonetheless, it's a good sign that the Cavs were able to beat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder even without a monster effort from Mitchell, suggesting that they can subsist even without his hero-ball tendencies.

“This Cavs team is legit, but in the playoffs, it will come down to whether can Mitchell take over in situations where the Cavs need a bucket. If yes this team is easily a championship team,” @N2KBlue added.

Thunder must hold their heads high despite the Cavs' defeat

It's a testament to the Thunder's two-way excellence that they've managed to string together an incredible past month or so even though they've been without Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso. Thus, this loss against the Cavs is not clouding the perception of fans towards them about their status as a legitimate contending team.

“The Cavs are a good team but when the Thunder are healthy nobody beating them 4 times,” @RussellWinburn wrote.

“No Chet. No Caruso. Road game against the best team in the east, after 15 straight wins against most of the other top teams in the nba…I think the thunder will be ok,” @soonerhillbilly added.